New York Giants roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The New York Giants are nearing the start of the regular season and even as the opener draws near, there’s still several matters of roster positioning to settle on the offensive side of the ball.

With Saquon Barkley the unquestioned starter at running back, the No. 2 spot is still up for grabs with Devontae Booker and Corey Clement both presenting themselves as viable options. Kenny Golladay was the big free agent signing at receiver but the team has an entire stable of capable options lining up opposite of him on the other side of the offense.

Evan Engram is seemingly the top guy on the tight end depth chart but he’ll have plenty of help with Kaden Smith and former Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph offering a hand.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Giants ​​​​​roster cuts

QB Clayton Thorson

RB Alfred Morris

TE Cole Hikutini*

S Chris Milton

DB Montre Hartage*

DB Jarren Williams

LS Carson Tinker

Giants 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD