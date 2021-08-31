Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing their season opener and heading into the new year, a few of their camp battles have been seemingly settled.

As if there was any doubt, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will be the week one starter as he “officially” earned the spot by beating out Gardner Minshew for the job. Second-year running back James Robinson was already trending towards being the Jags’ primary ball-carrier and will definitely shoulder a heavy load with rookie Travis Etienne going down with a torn ACL. Etienne’s season-ending injury opens the door for Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale to be their second tailback option.

And then there’s receiver where after DJ Chark and Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Laquon Treadwell will have an opportunity to vie for the third spot.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Jaguars ​​roster cuts

WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

WR Tim Jones

TE Tim Tebow

OL Derwin Gray

OL Garrett McGhin

DT Kenny Randall

DT Daniel Ross

CB DJ Daniel

CB Jameson Houston

CB Corey Straughter

Jaguars 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD