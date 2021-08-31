Hard Knocks start time: When to watch episode 4 of HBO series following Cowboys in training camp

Episode 4 of Hard Knocks continues Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO. The Dallas Cowboys are the subject of this year’s offseason special, with plenty of intrigue surrounding “America’s Team” ahead of the regular season.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. Once you have a commercial-free subscription (you can’t stream with the most basic HBO Max subscription), HBO Max has apps available to stream on most devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, gaming consoles and more.

Episode 3 centered around mailroom supervisor Jonathan Jackson and a game of spades, but also included Dallas’ preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals and Isaac Alarcon from the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Episode 4 is likely when we will see some roster cuts, a more in-depth look at Prescott’s status and the final preseason game.