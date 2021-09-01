Report: Saints to play their regular season opener in Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints will play their regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Field in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune. The game will remain scheduled for September 12th at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Saints are currently practicing this week in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium due to the damage done by Hurricane Ida, which swept through Louisiana last weekend. New Orleans had their final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals cancelled last Saturday due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Ida.

The Saints will be able to play at TIAA Field next Sunday due to the Jacksonville Jaguars being on the road for their Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans. As of right now, we don’t know what the Saints will do about their next home game in Week 4 (Oct. 3) against the New York Giants.

Despite this change in venue, the Packers are still favored by 4.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.