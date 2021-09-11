Breaking down NFL weather for Week 1, what it means for fantasy and betting

We’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We'll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before Week 1 NFL kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Worst weather games

None at the moment.

Better weather games

Temperature around 88 degrees with clear skies will make it a warm day for football, but humidity shouldn’t be bad at 42 percent and winds staying under 10 mph.

Jets at Panthers

Temperature around 86 degrees, clear skies, humidity at 45% and light and variable winds.

Cardinals at Titans

Clear skies with the temperature near 87 degrees. Humidity 46% with winds staying under 10 mph.

Vikings at Bengals

Similar to most of the games east of the Mississippi, the sky will be clear, temperature in the upper 80s, humidity at 46% and winds around 10 mph.

Steelers at Bills

This game could move into a bad weather game if the rain predictions get more solid. Right now there is a 30-40% chance of rain with winds 10-15 mph and temperatures in the mid 70s. Unless we get into a steady rain situation, this game should be fine for the offenses.

Dolphins at Patriots

Foxboro will have negligible rain chances and mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. wind should hold around 10 mph with humidity around 70 percent. No worries here.

Browns at Chiefs

Clear skies, high around 90 degrees, low humidity at 40% and winds 10-12 mph. It will be warm, but the humidity should keep it from being stifling. All systems go for the Patrick Mahomes air attack.

Broncos at Giants

Temperatures in the mid 80s, clear skies, 46% humidity and winds around 12 mph.

Home sweet dome

Ravens at Raiders

49ers at Lions

Bears at Rams

Seahawks at Colts (Retractable)

Jaguars at Texans (Retractable)

Eagles at Falcons (Retractable)