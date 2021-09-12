 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Bears vs. Rams is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC is broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and LA Rams in Week 1. We break down the schedule and how to watch the game via live stream.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Rams local affiliate: NBC4 Los Angeles
Bears local affiliate: NBC5 Chicago
Live stream link: NBC Live Stream
Moneyline odds: Rams -380, Bears +290

The Rams made a big trade in the offseason for Matthew Stafford and hope to return to the Super Bowl with him and head coach Sean McVay leading the offense. WR Robert Woods and WR Cooper Kupp form an intriguing tandem for Stafford to work with, while LA’s defense is loaded with players at every level.

The Bears have not made the move to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields, opting to go with the veteran Andy Dalton for the time being. Chicago’s defense hopes to return to previous levels under new coordinator Sean Desai. Can the offense improve under Dalton or will head coach Matt Nagy be forced to go to Fields earlier than he wants to?

More From DraftKings Nation