What channel is 49ers vs. Lions on and what is start time for Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions face off in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game, odds for the matchup, key injuries, and notable fantasy football start/sit considerations.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions face each other Week 1 trending in opposite directions. The Lions are entering a new era with Jared Goff at quarterback and Dan Campbell as head coach, while the 49ers look to get back to the playoffs after injuries torpedoed their 2020 campaign.

The 49ers have a quarterback controversy on their hands after taking Trey Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but it looks like incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter to begin the season with Lance recovering from a small fracture in his finger. The Lions will attempt to shut down San Francisco’s effective run game while establishing the run themselves. D’Andre Swift might miss the contest due to a groin injury, but Jamaal Williams is effective as a rusher. Goff will look to make enough throws to keep a talented San Francisco defense guessing.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The 49ers are favored by a touchdown at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line could go up if Swift is ultimately ruled out for the contest. San Francisco had major injuries last season, but gets those players back ready for another run at the Super Bowl. The NFC West is a tough division, but the 49ers should be in the mix with their defense. The Lions will hope they can remain competitive this season while determining if Goff is the long-term solution at quarterback.

