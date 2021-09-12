What channel is Jaguars vs. Texans on and what is start time for Week 1

The number one overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, is going to make his NFL debut against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars are hoping to improve on their 1-15 2020 record that got them the first pick in the draft and hope that Lawrence can be the franchise quarterback of the future. The Texans are slated to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season amidst their star quarterback’s off the field legal trouble. The Texans are expected to start either veteran Tyrod Taylor or rookie Davis Mills in this divisional matchup.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Jacksonville Jaguars are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but this line may increase if/when Deshaun Watson is officially declared out. The Jaguars upgraded their offense in the offseason but didn’t do much to address their defense. If they are going to win here, they are going to have to rely on Houston’s offense struggling out of the gate amidst the distractions following their team. The point total is at 44.5 showing that bettors don’t have faith in either defense.