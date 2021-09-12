What channel is Seahawks vs. Colts on and what is start time for Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts face off to get the 2021 NFL season going with both squads looking to get to the postseason again. The Seahawks will lean on a prolific passing attack centered around QB Russell Wilson while the Colts are likely to contend with a stingy defense looking to improve against the pass.

This is a good matchup for Wilson, who had a brief issue with the team during the offseason. The quarterback was linked to multiple teams after trade rumors surfaced, but ultimately returned to the Seahawks. The Colts were great against the run last season, but struggled defending the pass. Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are licking their chops ahead of this game. On the flip side, the Colts hope QB Carson Wentz can re-discover his MVP form under head coach Frank Reich.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Seahawks are favored at -2.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite being the road team. Uncertainty surrounding Wentz’s status, despite the team saying the quarterback should be good for Week 1, could push this line further towards Seattle as the game approaches. The Colts do have a stellar defense and could get to Wilson, but the Seahawks have great receiving weapons who have developed good chemistry with the quarterback. Expect this line to move depending on Wentz updates out of Indianapolis.