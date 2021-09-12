 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Seahawks vs. Colts on and what is start time for Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game, odds for the matchup, key injuries, and notable fantasy football start/sit considerations.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Chargers v Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter during the NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts face off to get the 2021 NFL season going with both squads looking to get to the postseason again. The Seahawks will lean on a prolific passing attack centered around QB Russell Wilson while the Colts are likely to contend with a stingy defense looking to improve against the pass.

This is a good matchup for Wilson, who had a brief issue with the team during the offseason. The quarterback was linked to multiple teams after trade rumors surfaced, but ultimately returned to the Seahawks. The Colts were great against the run last season, but struggled defending the pass. Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are licking their chops ahead of this game. On the flip side, the Colts hope QB Carson Wentz can re-discover his MVP form under head coach Frank Reich.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Seahawks are favored at -2.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite being the road team. Uncertainty surrounding Wentz’s status, despite the team saying the quarterback should be good for Week 1, could push this line further towards Seattle as the game approaches. The Colts do have a stellar defense and could get to Wilson, but the Seahawks have great receiving weapons who have developed good chemistry with the quarterback. Expect this line to move depending on Wentz updates out of Indianapolis.

