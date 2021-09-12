What channel is Cardinals vs. Titans on and what is start time for Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season with both teams looking to accomplish big things this year. The Cardinals hope to finally make the leap as a playoff team under Kliff Kingsbury while the Titans want to establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders after adding WR Julio Jones in an offseason trade.

The Titans have a strong offense with RB Derrick Henry, WR A.J. Brown and Jones. QB Ryan Tannehill has been cleared to resume team activities after being in COVID protocols and should be good for this contest. The problem for Tennessee is the other side of the ball, where one of the worst scoring defenses in the NFL resides. Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins should be able to find holes in this unit routinely. If the Titans can’t control the ball with Henry, they’ll be putting their defense in a bad position against one of the fastest offenses in football.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Titans are favored at -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which makes sense with Tannehill back in the fold. While the Titans’ defensive issues have been mentioned, the Cardinals don’t exactly feature a vaunted unit on that side of the ball. Arizona’s offense can put up points, but it won’t matter if the defense doesn’t have an answer for Henry. There’s a chance the Titans throw the ball more with Jones in the mix now, which will give the Cardinals some chances to create turnovers. It seems the oddsmakers are favoring Tennessee’s offense when setting this line.