What channel is Chargers vs. Washington on and what is start time for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team face off in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game, odds for the matchup, key injuries, and notable fantasy football start/sit considerations.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team carries the ball during the Washington Football Team training camp on July 28, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team enter the 2021 NFL season with different approaches but a shared goal of making the playoffs. The Chargers are relying on a young quarterback to take the next step while the Football Team places its bets on a journeyman gunslinger.

Justin Herbert showed off his potential down the stretch last season for the Chargers, who bring in Brandon Staley as a head coach in an effort to return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. The Football Team hopes Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had the Dolphins in playoff contention last year, can replicate the same formula with new weapons in Washington. The key matchup in this game will be Los Angeles’ offense against Washington’s defense.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Broadcast map

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game opened at Chargers -1 and now sits at Washington -1.5. Both teams are healthy, so injuries are unlikely to play a role in this line as the game approaches. It’s a tough start for Herbert in Year 2 against a top-tier defense, but these are the games Los Angeles needs to be on the right side of more often. If you don’t know how Chargers games typically work, it might be best to stay away from this line as a bettor.

