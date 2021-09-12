What channel is Browns vs. Chiefs on and what is start time for Week 1

The NFL season gets underway this weekend with a full slate of games starting on Thursday and ending on Monday night.

The Cleveland Browns open up their campaign against the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland gave KC a run for their money in the divisional round and has retooled a bit this offseason. They’ll also get back a top playmaker in Odell Beckham Jr who missed much of 2020 because of injury.

The Chiefs are still loaded anywhere you look on offense and Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes. They may have lost some receiving power, though with Sammy Watkins heading over to Baltimore. Still, they have Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, so they still have a cup overflowing with offensive talent.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, Sep. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are currently a 5.5-point favorite on the spread at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 53 as well, which is the highest of any game on the Week 1 slate.