What channel is Dolphins vs. Patriots on and what is start time for Week 1

The road to the Super Bowl starts Sunday afternoon in Foxboro for the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The surprising release of Cam Newton from the Patriots roster means it’s Mac Jones season for Bill Bellicheck and crew. It will be interesting to see how the rookie handles his first real NFL action.

For Miami, head coach Brian Flores is looking for a big step in the right for second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. His development has been a point of contention in some circles of Dolphins fans, with many already ready to sever ties with the former first-round pick. They’ve added some pieces to make life easier on the QB, like WR Will Fuller from Houston. He also has a full offseason under his belt now too so the Fins should see a step in the right direction from Tua.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Patriots are currently listed as a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a point total set at 44, which is one of the lowest of all week-one matchups. Moneyline bettors can get the Pats at -160 and the Dolphins at +140.