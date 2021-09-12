What channel is Packers vs. Saints on and what is start time for Week 1

The NFL season starts Sunday with an exciting matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

The game got moved to Jacksonville as the city of New Orleans, and all of Louisiana is still dealing with the tragic aftermath of hurricane Ida. The game will hopefully provide a moment of respite for the residents dealing with the storm damage. It features one of the best NFL QBs of all time in Aaron Rodgers, who sat out the entire preseason. Though Rodgers’ lack of preseason experience might make him rusty for week one, at least for the first few drives. But then again, it’s Rodgers, so even if he has a slow start he’ll more than likley still have a fantastic game

The Saints will also be debuting a new QB1 in Jameis Winston, so there’s plenty of intrigue in this one. He beat out Taysom Hill for the starting job in training camp. The former first-round pick had moderate success as a starter in Tampa, but he turned the ball over a ton. If he can limit his interceptions, this could be a resurgence for the Heisman Trophy winner.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Green Bay is currently listed as a four-point favorite with the point total sitting at 50 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Moneyline bettors can grab New Orleans at +175 and the Packers at -210