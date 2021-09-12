What channel is Broncos vs. Giants on and what is start time for Week 1

The NFL season gets going in full force this weekend with every team taking the field and starting their road to the Super Bowl at some point between Thursday and Monday.

The Denver Broncos kickstart their campaign with a trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a battle between two quarterbacks that have a ton of question marks surrounding them, Daniel Jones and Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater earned the starting job, beating out Drew Lock in camp. But Teddy Two Gloves hasn’t been able to consistently find his groove after a catastrophic knee injury that kept him out of the game for nearly two years. Jones, a former first-round pick, has had skeptics ever since the Giants selected him sixth overall in 2019. He’s shown flashes of what he can be but he hasn’t put it all together for more than a game or two at a time yet.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Denver currently sits as a three-point favorite with the point total placed at 42, one of the lowest in Week 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Moneyline bettors can grab the Broncos at -165 and New York at +145