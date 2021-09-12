What channel is Bears vs. Rams on and what is start time for Week 1 SNF

The 2021 NFL season gets underway on Thursday night, and over the following four days America will be able to watch football pretty much anytime they turn on the TV. The Chicago Bears get their season started when they hed out to LA to take on the Rams in a primetime matchup.

Controversy is already a major issue in Chicago, with head coach Matt Nagy opting to start Andy Dalton at quarterback over rookie first-rounder Justin Fields. The Ohio State product has looked really good this preseason too, so it’s a bit confusing as to why Dalton will get the reins for the opener. Still, no matter who takes the first snaps, the Bears won’t have an easy day out there. The Rams already had an incredible offense with weapons galore, but they made a huge upgrade in the offseason, getting Matthew Stafford from the Lions to lead their attack.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Rams are favored by 7.5 points with the point total set at 44 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Moneyline bettors can grab the Rams at -400, or they could hope for a major upset and pick the Bears at +300.