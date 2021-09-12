How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Dolphins hope QB Tua Tagovailoa can take a big step forward this season with a loaded supporting cast and a strong offensive line. WR Jaylen Waddle looks to break out in his rookie season and speedster Will Fuller attempts to unlock Tagovailoa’s ability to throw the deep ball well. Miami is entering a big year under head coach Brian Flores and should compete for a playoff spot if Tagovailoa performs well.

The Patriots went 7-9 in their first year without Tom Brady since 2000. Head coach Bill Belichick spent lots of money in free agency to add offensive talent but his biggest move was releasing QB Cam Newton to make way for rookie QB Mac Jones. If Jones clicks, New England’s defense is good enough to contend for a playoff spot. If the rookie struggles, it could be another long season in Foxborough.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins local affiliate: WFOR4 Miami

Patriots local affiliate: WBZ4 Boston

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Patriots -150, Dolphins +130