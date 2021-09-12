How to watch Browns vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. This potential playoff preview kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Browns are looking to keep the momentum going from last season’s playoff campaign, which ultimately ended at the hands of the Chiefs in the divisional round. Baker Mayfield returns at quarterback and should have his top weapon in the fold with WR Odell Beckham Jr. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield and Cleveland’s defense is poised to take a big step forward.

The Chiefs rolled to the Super Bowl last year behind a ridiculous offense only to be grounded by Tampa Bay’s swarming defense. QB Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst games of his career and might have a massive year as a result. Kansas City’s offense is explosive and with a 17-game schedule, this unit could put up historic numbers. The Chiefs have some soft spots defensively, but will be contenders for a Super Bowl title again.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Browns vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Browns local affiliate: CBS19 Cleveland

Chiefs local affiliate: KCTV5 Kansas City

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -275, Browns +220