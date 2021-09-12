How to watch Chargers vs. Washington is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET live from FedEx Field in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

For the first time in a long time, there’s reason to be excited about the Washington Football Team’s outlook. They enter the season returning one of the league’s better defenses, especially when it comes to terrorizing quarterbacks. Washington is hoping their quarterback problems are solved for a while too, thanks to above average journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s got a talented group of skill players around him. Running back Antonio Gibson is hoping to become the next great dual threat at the position. Wideout Terry McLaurin should finally thrive with a decent arm chucking it to him.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism for the Chargers too. Quarterback Justin Herbert won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season, throwing for more than 4,300 yards and 31 touchdowns, a record for first-year signal callers. He’ll have his hands full against this defense. This game is a great chance to see two teams on their way up.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chargers vs. Washington

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -120, Washington +100