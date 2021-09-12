How to watch Cardinals vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Few teams can claim a more disappointing finish to their season last year than the Titans. With a potent offense featuring the first 2,000-yard rusher in nearly a decade, Derrick Henry, they lost in the Wild Card round to the Ravens. No surprise that they made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading with the Falcons to land Julio Jones. That gives Ryan Tannehill two bona fide No. 1 receivers to lead the offense, Jones and A.J. Brown. And of course, they’ve still got Henry.

The Cardinals nearly snuck into the playoffs last year too, but finished with an 8-8 record. Disappointment was a big feature of Arizona’s 2020 season too. Despite an inspired season from quarterback Kyler Murray, the team weirdly decided too often to play conservatively. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury enters the season on the hot seat, but a win in the opener would cool things down for a little while.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cardinals vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Titans -155, Cardinals +135