How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally have their franchise quarterback. Apologies to Blake Bortles, Trevor Lawrence looks like the real deal. Heading up the operation is famed college coach Urban Meyer who made the jump to the NFL this year. The Jaguars aren’t expected to be a playoff team this season, but they should at least finish well ahead of their AFC South rivals, the Texans.

With the situations around quarterback DeShaun Watson still unresolved—he’s sticking by trade demands and is currently under investigation for more than 20 sexual assault allegations—the Texans are rolling with veteran Tyrod Taylor as their starter. The roster is pretty threadbare overall. Their best players are arguably offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Brandin Cooks. Houston’s playing out the string this year, starting with this game.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jaguars vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -155, Texans +135