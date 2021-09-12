How to watch Jets vs. Panthers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. This game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Jets will play their first regular season game with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who the franchise selected with the second overall draft pick this spring. New York will enter the season without quarterbacks on the roster with any in-game experience, so there’s not much of a safety net for Wilson if he struggles. The Jets helped him out with a few key pass-catching additions with free agent signing Corey Davis and second-round draft pick Elijah Moore.

Sam Darnold will be the main storyline in this game as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback matches up against his former team. The Jets did not give him much of a chance for success without many playmakers on offense. Still at just 24 years old, Darnold still could develop into a quality starter in the NFL, and he will get another shot on Sunday in the season opener.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jets vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Jets +210, Panthers -260