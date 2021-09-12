How to watch Steelers vs. Bills is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Pittsburgh went through a unique season in 2020 with a hot start followed by a collapse to end the year. The Steelers began the year 11-0 before losing five of their last six games including an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round. Ben Roethlisberger is back for his 18th season as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, and we’ll see how he can handle a 17-game schedule as he seemed to fade down the stretch last year.

Buffalo is a trendy team this offseason, and the Bills have the third best odds to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Josh Allen is an MVP-caliber quarterback, and his connection with Stefon Diggs should be among the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL. Expectations are massive for this franchise, and they should be fun to watch all season long.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers local affiliate:

Bills local affiliate:

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Steelers +250, Bills -320