49ers RB Trey Sermon is inactive for Week 1

UPDATE: 49ers beat writer Cam Inman is reporting the decision to deactivate Sermon is a coach’s decision. Inman said Sermon is, “[g]onna have to earn his way back up the depth chart.” That is not good news for the third round pick who came into the season with high expectations in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

In a surprise move, the 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon is inactive today, per The San Francisco Chronicles Eric Branch. That leaves Raheem Mostert as the main back with JaMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell as the backups. Hasty will likely be the RB2, but both backups have a chance to do something noteworthy in a great matchup with the Lions.

This is very much out of the blue, as it appeared Sermon was in line to be the main backup. Hopefully we’ll learn if there is a reason behind this other than he lost out to Mitchell and Hasty. If he did just lose his job, then both Hasty and Mitchell are must adds in most leagues.

This does helped elevate Mostert even more for the game today, as many believed Sermon could siphon away some work. In the end this is Mostert’s job as long as he stays healthy and this matchup with the Lions is great. He’s a Top 1o fantasy running back for today’s game.