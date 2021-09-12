DeVonta Smith scores touchdown on first catch with Eagles [VIDEO]

Well that was fast.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith wasted no time to make an impact with his new team, catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of their season opener versus the Atlanta Falcons. That score was the No. 10 overall picks first catch in the NFL. Welcome to the league rookie.

Smith enters the the league with considerable hype as one of the most skilled receivers in a loaded receiver draft class. Coming out of the Alabama receiver factory, he had an absolutely monstrous 2020 senior campaign where he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns to help the Crimson Tide capture yet another national championship.

Those accolades earned him the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard did it at Michigan in 1991. Re-united with his former Alabama teammate Hurts in Philly, we’ll see what else he has in store in his debut game.