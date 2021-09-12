Trey Lance throws first career TD in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers mixed and matched veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance during the preseason, and that is not changing in the regular season. Garoppolo got the start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but Lance came on twice in relief and threw a touchdown in his second appearance. Lance found Trent Sherfield down near the goal line and Sherfield found the end zone to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

It is not yet clear just how much we’ll see Lance as a reserve. He made two appearances on the opening drive, but it could change game-to-game or even series-to-series. Garoppolo lost the first snap on the team’s opening drive, but the second drive was likely not a response to that. The 49ers game plan appears likely to keep defenses on edge with QB changes. Rather than leave it out there from the preseason, Kyle Shanahan is ready to make it a more regular thing.