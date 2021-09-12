Bears rookie QB Justin Fields rushes for 3-yard TD in Week 1 [video]

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields scored a touchdown on his third time lining up behind center, as he rushed for a three-yard score against the Rams. Much like fellow first-round pick Trey Lance, Fields has been getting into the game in red zone packages. Lance threw for a touchdown against the Lions earlier in the day and now Fields gets on the board late in the third quarter to bring his team within six points as they trail 14-20.

The first of many for Justin Fields!

Fields had two snaps before his touchdown run and completed his first for a nine-yard gain and the next for a one-yard gain. Andy Dalton, the current starter, has a good completion percentage by completing 20-of-25 passes for 152 yards, but also has an end zone interception and a lost fumble. The drum beat for Fields to take over the job will continue to grow if he continues to produce while getting extremely limited snaps.