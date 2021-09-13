What channel is Ravens vs. Raiders on and what is start time for Week 1 MNF

The lights will be bright on Monday in Sin City for the first Monday Night Football game of the season between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore comes into this season off another playoff appearance but fell to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. QB Lamar Jackson and company will be looking to improve a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in 2020. They’ll need to get marginally better there, especially now that RB1 JK Dobbins is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Raiders are still searching for their first playoff appearance under coach Jon Gruden, who is heading into his 4th season at the helm. Derek Carr will lead the offense with explosive weapons like tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs and wideout Henry Ruggs. That splashy unit could be a ton of fun to watch this season if they put it all together.

TV Info

Date: Monday, September 13th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Broadcast map

The Ravens are listed as a four-point favorite with the point total sitting at 51, which is on the high side of Week 1 matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook. Moneyline bettors can grab Las Vegas at +180 and Baltimore at -220.