How did Kyle Pitts perform in Week 1?

The Atlanta Falcons did not get off to a good start in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, struggling to move the ball offensively in a 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the players the Falcons have high expectations for is rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. He was taken No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft and is expected to be a key piece in Arthur Smith’s offense. Here’s how the Florida product performed in Week 1.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 8 targets, 4 receptions for 31 receiving yards

It was a fairly pedestrian week for Pitts, who played limited snaps in the preseason and likely had some rust. That being said, this was an abysmal performance for the Falcons as a whole. Even as the team has struggled to recapture the magic of the 2016 season, it has been a competent offense through the air. Julio Jones being gone certainly hurts, but Calvin Ridley has emerged as a top receiver and Pitts was expected to be a major presence as well. This is a disappointing effort, but it’s encouraging to see Pitts tied for a team-high eight targets in the opener. There should be more opportunities against a Buccaneers defense that gave up 29 points in Week 1.