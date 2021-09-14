Report: Saints offensive coaches tests positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints have had “a handful of offensive coaches” test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The coaches’ status for Week 2 vs. the Carolina Panthers is unclear, but Schefter adds that a Saints source said that they’ll be fine.

There is concern about the team’s ability to play on Sunday, but that will be resolved with contact tracing. However, all the coaches are vaccinated, per Amie Just, so they have a window to return for Week 2.

Nick Underhill also reported that many of the coaches are from the offensive side of the ball and aren’t coordinators. This is the first time that we’ve seen a COVID-19 outbreak among coaches in the NFL.

The Saints’ offense had a pretty good showing in Week 1 against the Packers, producing 38 points. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston was the star of Sunday’s game, completing 14-of-20 passes for 148 yards, 5 touchdowns, and added 37 rushing yards. Star running back Alvin Kamara recorded 83 rushing yards on 20 carries and had one receiving touchdown. As things currently stand, the Saints are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the O/U set at 44 total points.