Josh Gordon completes treatment program, receives recommendation for NFL reinstatement

Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the NFL Players Association has formally recommended that the NFL reinstate WR Josh Gordon after completing his mandated drug treatment program. Gordon last saw the field in the 2019 NFL season when he played a five-game stretch with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since missing all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension, Gordon has played 28 total NFL games, totaling 86 receptions for 1,498 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Though he’s been absent from the NFL field, Gordon has remained active in other football ventures. Most recently in March of 2021, he played for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League — a small league with a four-game season where fans are literally voting from home on which plays the teams should run. Throwing him the ball for the Zappers was none other than former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, who played with Gordon in the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons.