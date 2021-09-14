Michael Thomas placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The bad luck just keeps coming for the New Orleans Saints. It was reported Tuesday that the team had at least six vaccinated coaches and staff members test positive for COVID-19, creating at least some cause for concern ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Panthers. ESPN insider Field Yates reported that star WR Michael Thomas was among those placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Thomas started the 2021 NFL season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from ankle surgery back in June. The recommended recovery time is around four months, which could slate Thomas back into the team’s starting lineup in October.

Thomas missed 10 games in the 2020 NFL season with the ankle injury, marking the first season of his career with fewer than 1,100 receiving yards. Despite the nagging injury, Thomas still managed two 100-receiving yard performances before formally being placed on the injured reserve list in December.