What channel is Giants vs. Washington on and what is game time for Week 2

The New York Giants and Washington Football Team will begin Week 2 of the NFL season on Thursday, September 16th. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The Giants got off to a rough start in a 27-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Daniel Jones completed just 22 of 37 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown and lost a fumble. He found the end zone on the ground with 27 yards on six carries. The touchdown pass went to Sterling Shepard, who went for seven receptions with 113 yards. Saquon Barkley saw just 10 carries as New York needed to throw the ball to get back into the game.

Washington lost their starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick early in a 20-16 season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He could miss the next two months, and Taylor Heinicke will get the start on Sunday. Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and Antonio Gibson ran the ball well with 90 yards on 20 carries.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, September 16th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Despite the quarterback switch, Washington is a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 40.5. The Giants’ moneyline odds is at +150, and Washington is getting -170 odds.