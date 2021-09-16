Devonta Freeman promoted to Ravens 53-man roster for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens have decided to promote Devonta Freeman to their 53-man roster after dropping RB Trenton Cannon after their Monday night loss to the Raiders, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Freeman will slot in behind Ty’son Williams and Latavius Murray, who split work on Monday night. It remains to be seen if Le’Veon Bell will get a call up or not, but the team will likely roll with three running backs and keep Bell on the practice squad for now.

Last season the Ravens stuck with their top two backs for the majority of the work, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards took the majority of snaps. This is likely to be the case in Week 2 as well with Williams and Murray. How that will breakdown is up for debate, but both players scored touchdowns last week and they should both have value against a poor Kansas City rush defense on Sunday night in Baltimore.