Saints to return to New Orleans following Week 3 matchup at New England

After a few weeks of being nomads due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints may be heading home soon.

Head coach Sean Payton indicated on Friday that the plan is for the team to return to new Orleans following next Sunday’s Week 3 game at the New England Patriots. The team has spent the past few weeks holding practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, first occupying AT&T Stadium in Arlington before moving operations to TCU.

The impending arrival of the devastating storm forced the Saints to cancel their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals on August 28 and live on the road indefinitely. With power outages throughout the entire city of New Orleans making the Superdome inoperable, the decision was made to move their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers to Jacksonville, where they ended up dominating the NFC North contender with a 38-3 victory.

The Saints’ next home game is their October 3 matchup against the New York Giants and according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Superdome should be good and ready to go for the Week 4 matchup.