Breaking down NFL weather for Week 2, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 1 was a good one for weather, with little wind and rain. At this point Week 2 is looking good for wind, our biggest concern, but there are a few rain games worth keeping an eye on.

We’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before Week 2 NFL kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Worst weather games

Broncos at Jaguars

The good news is that the wind isn’t forecasted to go above 10 mph, but Florida will be getting plenty of rain this weekend. It will be worth keeping an eye on field conditions in Jacksonville. They’ll have rain chances at 70 percent at game time, with temperatures in the mid 80s. It will be a hot and humid game with rain likely. That can’t favor a team from high elevation that will be traveling east into a swamp.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Florida is going to get rain on Sunday. How much and when is up for debate, but Tampa is around 60 percent for showers, making them likely. The good news is that there virtually no wind. Temperatures will top out around 88 degrees. We’ll want to check back before game time to see how the field is and how much it will rain, but overall I think we’ll be okay for football.

Titans at Seahawks

There’s an 80 percent chance of rain, but winds will be around 5 mph. This will be the coolest game with a high around 60 degrees. It’s Seattle. It rains.

Better weather games

Bills at Dolphins

Miami has a similar rain pattern in store as Jacksonville up north, but the forecast currently has the rain holding off until later in the afternoon on Sunday. Couple that with winds staying under 8 mph and I don’t see the weather impacting this game much. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s and humidity will officially be gross.

Texans at Browns

Can’t ask for better conditions for football. Highs in the upper 70s with clear skies and north win 5-7 mph.

Bengals at Bears

Andy Dalton will get to see his old team at Soldier Field in a nice day for football. Clear skies, low 80s and wind around 5-10 mph. We could see the wind pick up and gust off the lake, but right now it doesn’t appear to be a problem.

49ers at Eagles

Looks like a gorgeous day in Philadelphia, with a cool north breeze at 5-10 mph, clear skies and a high around 80 degrees.

Saints at Panthers

Charlotte has a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms with light and variable wind and a high of 86 degrees for Sunday. I wouldn’t expect the storms, if there are any, to be long lasting and this game should be fine for the football.

Raiders at Steelers

Gorgeous day at Heinz Field on Sunday, with a high of 80 degrees, light north winds, clear skies and low humidity. Play ball!

Patriots at Jets

East Rutherford couldn’t ask for a better day for football. Sunny, with a high near 79. And a nice fall north wind around 8 mph.

Cowboys at Chargers

Southern California in the fall equals good weather. High of 78 degrees, clear skies, 5 mph wind. Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, have fun!

Chiefs at Baltimore

The Sunday night game will be perfect football weather. A north breeze around 8 mph will take the temperatures down to the low 60s. The skies will be clear and Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson won’t have any weather to worry about.

Home sweet dome

Rams at Colts

Vikings at Cardinals (retractable roof)