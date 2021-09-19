What channel Chiefs vs. Ravens is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kansas City came back to beat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in the opening game of the season after trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs offense remains one of the most explosive in the league, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, completing 27 of 36 passes. Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce scored twice with 76 yards.

The Ravens had a few costly mistakes in their 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 1. Baltimore put themselves in a position to win, and Lamar Jackson was quite effective if not for a pair of lost fumbles including one that set up the Raiders for a game-winning touchdown. He rushed for 86 yards on 12 attempts and completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards with a touchdown pass.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chiefs vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -200, Ravens +175