What channel Texans vs. Browns is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Texans are projected to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but they opened up the season with a 37-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyrod Taylor played well in his first game as the team’s starting quarterback, and he found Brandin Cooks for 132 yards. Plenty of questions were answered with the running back rotation as Mark Ingram dominated the workload with 26 carries.

The Browns let a 12-point lead slip away in a 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Cleveland went ahead 29-20 in the fourth quarter but failed to answer a pair of touchdowns from the Chiefs. The high expectations for the Browns should not go away because of this game. They played well, and the next step in becoming a consistently winning franchise is finishing when you have one of the best teams in the NFL on the ropes.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Browns -575, Texans +410