What channel Broncos vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Denver opened up the season with a 1-0 record after handling the New York Giants on the road 27-13. Teddy Bridgewater didn’t need to do a ton as the Broncos defense played very well. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught six of seven targets for 72 yards, but he landed on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss three weeks at a minimum. Denver ran the ball well as Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams split work and combined for 25 rush attempts for 146 yards.

The Jaguars had a forgettable start to the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. Trevor Lawrence threw the ball a ton with 51 pass attempts and threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Carlos Hyde and James Robinson combined for just 14 rushing attempts. The pass-to-run ratio is definitely going even out moving forward, but it’s certainly been a clunky start for Meyer in the NFL.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

