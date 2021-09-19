What channel Patriots vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Patriots started off the Mac Jones era with a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Jones played well in his debut, completing 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and did not turn the ball over. He doesn’t have any elite playmakers at the wide receiver positions, but Nelson Agholor played well in his Patriots debut with five catches for 72 yards with a touchdown. Damien Harris dominated the workload at running back with 23 carries on 100 yards.

The Jets started their rookie quarterback in Week 1, and Zach Wilson completed 20 of 37 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Both touchdowns went to Corey Davis, who caught five passes for 97 yards in his first game with New York. The Jets did not get anything going in the running game, and Wilson was under a lot of pressure behind a weak offensive line. Left tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss at least a month after suffering an injury in the season opener.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Patriots vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Patriots -250, Jets +200