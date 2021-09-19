What channel Raiders vs. Steelers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Last week, the Steelers faced a favored Buffalo Bills team led by Josh Allen. After a dismal start that included allowing a 75 yard kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie, the Steelers steeled themselves (get it?) and rallied back from a 10-0 deficit to a 23-16 victory, largely in part to a momentous 17-point 4th quarter.

The Las Vegas Raiders snatched victories from the jaws of defeat last week as well when they conquered the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling overtime nail-biter. Despite a rough start (I’m beginning to notice a trend with these teams), the Raiders came back in a wild fourth quarter to force overtime. Both teams did everything they could to blow it in overtime before a Lamar Jackson fumble put Las Vegas in a position to end it with a walk-off touchdown.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TEAM -XXX, TEAM +XXX