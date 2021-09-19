What channel Vikings vs. Cardinals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Minnesota came back from 14 points down on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals to force overtime, but the Vikings fell short 27-24 in the overtime session. Kirk Cousins threw the ball 49 times and finished with 351 yards with two touchdowns as wide receivers Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson all had more than 70 yards. The Vikings running game struggled to find much running room with 61 yards on 20 carries.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter over the Tennessee Titans, and the game was never in doubt with a 38-13 road win. Kyler Murray played well, completing 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and threw an interception. DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk both caught a pair of touchdown passes, and rookie Rondale Moore went for 68 yards on four catches. Arizona controlled Derrick Henry for just 58 yards on 17 carries.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -195, Vikings +165