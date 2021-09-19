What channel Titans vs. Seahawks is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tennessee started out their 2021 NFL season with a dud as the Titans were defeated 38-13 against the Arizona Cardinals. They went down 17-0 in the second quarter, and Tennessee was never really a threat to come away with a win to open the year. Derrick Henry rushed for just 3.4 yards per carry, and Ryan Tannehill turned the ball over three times. The Titans will look to play a much better game in Week 2.

Seattle began the year with a 28-16 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Russell Wilson had a very efficient day in the passing game, completing 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. Tyler Lockett went for 100 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 1. Chris Carson rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries but had the lone turnover of the game with a lost fumble.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Titans vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -290, Titans +230