What channel Cowboys vs. Chargers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dallas will look to regroup after a tough loss in the NFL’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-29. The Cowboys played well and threw the ball a ton. Dak Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both went for more than 100 yards, and Cooper scored twice while Lamb found the end zone once.

The Chargers will look for a 2-0 start after coming away with a 20-16 road victory over the Washington Football Team, though Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of the game early. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert completed 31 of 47 passes with 337 yards and a touchdown but turned the ball over twice. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 17 catches on 25 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -190, Cowboys +160