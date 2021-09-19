What channel is Saints vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 2

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will air on FOX.

New Orleans played incredibly well in their opening game of the season in a 38-3 blowout win over the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville. The Saints held Green Bay to just 229 yards and made the Packers look bad in all areas offensively. Jameis Winston did not need to do much as the starting quarterback with just 20 pass attempts, but he threw five touchdown passes, and the rushing attack performed well.

Carolina started their season with a 1-0 record after Sam Darnold beat his former team in a 19-14 home victory over the New York Jets. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown but turned the ball over once with a fumble. Christian McCaffrey returned to the field and made a significant impact since last season’s injury. He had 21 carries and nine receptions with 98 yards on the ground and an extra 89 yards through the air. Thirty touches probably isn’t going to be sustainable, but it was great to see McCaffrey healthy again.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Saints are three-point favorites with the over/under set at 44.5. The Panthers’ moneyline odds are at +155, and Seattle is getting -180 odds.