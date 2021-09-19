What channel is Bengals vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on FOX.

The Bengals let a 14-point second half lead slip away in Week 1 but defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime. Joe Burrow looked sharp in his return to the field from a knee injury that ended his rookie season early in 2020 and developed a solid chemistry with former LSU Tigers teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Joe Mixon saw a ton of work with 127 yards and a touchdown on 29 rushing attempts.

The Bears struggled to move the ball offensively in their 34-14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Andy Dalton did not push the ball down the field all that effectively as he completed 27 of 38 passes for just 206 yards without a touchdown pass and turned the ball over twice. David Montgomery was the lone bright spot in Chicago’s offense with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. Dalton will get the start once again, and we’ll see if how much Justin Fields will be worked into the game plan.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 45.5. The Bengals’ moneyline odds are at +120, and Chicago is getting -140 odds.