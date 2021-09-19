What channel is Texans vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 2

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will air on CBS.

Houston was projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but they started their season 1-0 after a 37-21 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans started Tyrod Taylor, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He also rushed for 40 yards on four carries and found Brandin Cooks for five receptions for 132 yards. Mark Ingram II dominated the touches from the backfield with 26 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland let a late lead slip away in a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home with a 33-29 defeat in Week 1. The Browns held a 29-20 advantage a few minutes into the fourth quarter, but the explosive Chiefs offense scored two touchdown quickly to take the lead. Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards on 21 of 28 passes with an interception. Nick Chubb finished with 83 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 15 carries but lost a fumble. The Browns played well enough to earn a big season-opening win, but they will go for their first win on Sunday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are 13-point favorites with the over/under set at 48. The Texans’ moneyline odds are at +460, and Cleveland is getting -650 odds.