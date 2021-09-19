What channel is Rams vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 2

The traveling 1-0 Los Angeles Rams take on the 0-1 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday with kickoff happening at 1 p.m. ET on Fox from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Rams were successful in their season opener against the Chicago Bears, blowing out “Da Bears” in a powerful 34-14 showing. The Rams struggled in preseason but look to be putting their troubled behind them as they are favored to take a 2-0 lead on the season.

Meanwhile, the Colts came up short in their Week 1 debut against the crafty Seattle Seahawks. Although the game almost turned into a full blown shootout, the Colts couldn’t keep up with Russell Wilson. They look to right the ship this Sunday, but may have their hands full doing so.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are 3.5 point favorites this Sunday, with the over/under on the game set at 48.5 points. Backers of the Rams’ moneyline will pay -195 while those believing in the Colts can get +165.