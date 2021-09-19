What channel is Broncos vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 2

The Denver Broncos walk into enemy territory this weekend as they hit the road to face the Houston Texans. The Week 2 showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET live on CBS this Sunday, September 19th.

The Broncos are hot off the heels of a nearly flawless performance against the New York Giants last week. From the tight 28 of 36 from Teddy Bridgewater and 165 total yards put up on the ground to the strong defensive effort that kept the Giants offense suppressed all game, it was a powerful display of horsepower from the Broncos.

The Jaguars are trying to add to the win column after coming up short against the Houston Texans. It was a busy Week 1 overall for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars lived and died by the quarterback. Although Lawrence went 28 for 51, the offensive efforts of the Jaguars were totaled by three interceptions on the night. Now they seek to pull off an upset and avoid a dreaded 0-2 start on the season this Sunday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Denver Broncos are favored by 6 points, and the over/under on the game is set at 45. Those expecting an unpredictable game can get the Broncos money line at -290 and the Jacksonville Jaguars at +230.