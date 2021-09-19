What channel is Bills vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 2

This Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills travel to the Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET as the Bills seek their first win over the 1-0 Dolphins live on FOX.

The Bills snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last week as they faltered down the stretch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the dismal 4th quarter last week that cost them the game, the Bills try to put the past behind them despite an injury report that sees three starters as “questionable” this for Week 2 match up.

The Dolphins are riding high after a razor thin victory over the New England Patriots that saw them scrape by largely thanks to two fumble recoveries on the defensive end. While the Dolphins put up a balanced effort against the Patriots but will likely be relying heavily on their sharp wide receiver corp this weekend.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills are the 3.5 point favorites on the road, and the over/under on the game is 47.5. Members of the Bills Mafia can get -180 on their money line, while supporters of the Miami Dolphins see +155 returns.